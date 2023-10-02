5 reasons the Golden State Warriors season could end with a championship in 2024
The Golden State Warriors were eliminated in the 2023 Western Conference semifinals by the Los Angeles Lakers. With Steph Curry, Klay Thompson, and Draymond Green continuing to age, their window to add more championships is closing. Here’s how they can return to the mountaintop next season.
5 reasons the Golden State Warriors season could end with a championship: 4. Jordan Poole is gone
Jordan Poole is a very good basketball player. The pros of his departure from the Warriors have nothing to do with his talent. Heck, Poole was instrumental to the Warriors 2021 championship. His scoring punch, creativity, and flashiness brought a flavor off the bench that the Warriors have never had during their dynasty run. He was a great bench option for Curry directly, and also played well with him.
But then, he got punched in the face by Draymond Green. Then, the video leaked. Then, the Warriors never really reprimanded Green. They picked a side, and it wasn’t his. Poole picked a side too, and it was his own. He opted for more isolations, more rushed shots, and cared more about the “me” than the “we.” You can’t fault Poole for this. As we’ve said a few times, he took a punch from a teammate, and the organization sided with the puncher. Most people would do what’s best for themselves in response to that.
But what was best for Poole was not best for the Warriors, and his selfish play style paired with their weakened reserve unit was a recipe for disappointment. Their bench was constantly outplayed by quality opponents, and they struggled mightily in minutes where Curry sat.
This led to the Warriors trading Poole for Chris Paul this off-season. A surprising move in bringing in Paul, but an expected move in regards to moving on from Poole. He’ll get to isolate as much as he wants with the Washington Wizards next season.