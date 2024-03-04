5 running backs Packers could sign or draft to replace A.J. Dillon, maybe Aaron Jones
The Green Bay Packers could be in need of a backfield makeover in 2024.
It’s a team that got hot at the right time this past season. The Green Bay Packers won seven of their final 10 games after a 2-5 start. They grabbed the seventh seed in the NFC playoffs and proceeded to embarrass the Dallas Cowboys, 48-32, in the wild card round. A week later, a heartbreaking 24-21 setback at San Francisco ended their late-season run.
Running back Aaron Jones, who closed the season with five 100-plus yard rushing performances (including playoffs). He’s in the final year of a four-year, $48 million deal that he signed in 2021 (via Spotrac). Stay tuned.
Meanwhile, 2020 second-round pick A.J. Dillon can become an unrestricted free agent on March. By all indications, the Green Bay brass will allow him to test the open market.
Should Dillon leave, what options does general manager Brian Gutekunst have when it comes to filling the void? Here are three veteran suggestions and two drafting options.
5. Trey Benson (Florida State)
He began his collegiate career at the University of Oregon and barely touched the football. However, Trey Benson more than made up for lost time the past two seasons as a member of the Florida State Seminoles. The 6-1, 216-pound performer combined for 2,267 yards from scrimmage and 24 touchdowns during his final two seasons with the ‘Noles.
Benson also ran an impressive 4.39 in the 40-yard dash at the NFL Scouting Combine.