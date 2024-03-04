5 running backs Packers could sign or draft to replace A.J. Dillon, maybe Aaron Jones
The Green Bay Packers could be in need of a backfield makeover in 2024.
4. Kareem Hunt (Cleveland Browns)
Talk about speed? Kareem Hunt’s NFL career took a bit of a disturbing detour a few years ago. A third-round pick by the Kansas City Chiefs in 2017, the former University of Toledo standout led the league in rushing as a rookie with 1,237 yards and earned a Pro Bowl invitation. A year later, he was released after 11 games following the findings of an off-the-filed incident.
Hunt inked a deal with the Cleveland Browns in 2019 but served an eight-game suspension to start the season. While he has shown flashes at times of that explosive rookie form and remains a solid performer, he has also not recaptured that form he showed early in his career with Kansas City.
That being said, the seven-year pro has racked up 6,326 total yards from scrimmage and 57 TDs in 91 regular-season contests. Hunt has played in a total of four postseason games with the Chiefs and Browns and reached the end zone six times.
The 5-11, 216-pound performer is certainly a different kind of runner than A.J. Dillon. Hunt certainly knows his way to the end zone. His 63 total touchdowns (including playoffs) have seen 45 come via the ground and 18 as a pass-catcher.