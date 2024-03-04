5 running backs Packers could sign or draft to replace A.J. Dillon, maybe Aaron Jones
The Green Bay Packers could be in need of a backfield makeover in 2024.
3. Audric Estimé (Notre Dame)
He saw his production increase in each of his final two seasons with the Fighting Irish. After logging seven carries for 60 yards in 2021, Notre Dame running back Audric Estimé totaled 156 attempts for 920 yards and 11 scores a year later. This past season, the 5’11”, 221-pound runner ran 210 times for 1,341 yards and 18 touchdowns.
Note this evaluation from one of the best in the business:
"Thickly muscled runner capable of wearing out defenses through a heavier workload. There were times Estimé played too slowly when forced to process moving pieces up front, but he showed a greater willingness to cut it loose as the season progressed. He’s naturally powerful with adequate foot agility. Estimé doesn’t have the bend to be a one-cut runner but can make reactive cuts to sudden tacklers near the line of scrimmage. If he can hit the gas with a heavier foot, he’ll continue to break tackles and maximize yardage after contact. He’s a better weapon out of the backfield than he might get credit for being, and he could check into the league as part of a two-headed running attack with the ability to shine near the goal line."- NFL.com’s Lance Zierlein
According to Zierlein, the former Golden Domer draws comparisons to Jamaal Williams. The Packers made him a fourth-round draft choice in 2017 and spent four seasons in Green Bay.