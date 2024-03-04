5 running backs Packers could sign or draft to replace A.J. Dillon, maybe Aaron Jones
The Green Bay Packers could be in need of a backfield makeover in 2024.
2. Zack Moss (Indianapolis Colts)
Here’s a four-year pro who knows a little something about understanding his role. University of Utah running back Zack Moss was a third-round pick of the Buffalo Bills in 2020. He saw his share of action with Sean McDermott’s club the first two-plus seasons before being part of a midseason deal in 2020 that saw him sent to Indianapolis (while the Bills acquired Nyheim Hines).
This past season, Moss wound up playing 14 games and making eight starts. He led the club in carries (183) and rushing yards (794), just ahead of star Jonathan Taylor (169 attempts for 741 yards). The 26-year-old pro doesn’t figure to be back with the Colts, but he certainly relished the opportunity to be a major contributor.
“You remember how fun it is,” said Moss in late January (via Nate Atkins of the Indianapolis Star). “Sometimes in this league, you understand that a lot of it is business. But when you get an opportunity like I got an opportunity to play a lot and be starting and that type of stuff, it takes you back to having fun and cutting it loose and not worrying about the business side and you just play ball.”
Off a career year, Moss will be playing somewhere in 2024. He may an ideal fit spelling Aaron Jones on occasion.