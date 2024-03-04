5 running backs Packers could sign or draft to replace A.J. Dillon, maybe Aaron Jones
The Green Bay Packers could be in need of a backfield makeover in 2024.
1. Gus Edwards (Baltimore Ravens)
There’s certainly a theme here when listing some possible replacements, should A.J. Dillion leave via free agency. General manager Brian Gutekunst could be looking for a little power to compliment Aaron Jones, which is exactly what A.J. Dillon brought to Matt LaFleur’s offense.
The reigning AFC North champion Baltimore Ravens have a slew of top-notch potential unrestricted free agents. Running back Gus Edwards may not fit in the team’s financial plans for 2024. That doesn’t mean he isn’t a quality performer more than capable of helping any team. In Baltimore, offensive coordinators Greg Roman and now Todd Monken used their share of running backs.
Edwards comes off a season in which he finished second behind Lamar Jackson (821) in terms of rushing yards, but not by much. He totaled a team-best 198 carries, good for 810 yards and a club-high 13 touchdowns. The former undrafted free agent ran for 700-plus yards in each of his first three seasons with the club. He missed all of 2021 due to a torn ACL. In five seasons with the Ravens, he’s rushed for a very-respectable 3,395 yards and reached the end zone 26 times.
The 6-1, 238-pound pro can punish opposing defenses. Sound familiar?