5 St. Louis Cardinals not named Oli Marmol who won't be back
The 2024 edition of the St. Louis Cardinals promises to be different. Who should fans expect not to see in the Birds on the Bat next year?
3. Tyler O'Neill won't be back with the St. Louis Cardinals in 2024
O'Neill getting traded or non-tendered a contract would be the least surprising move of the Cardinals' offseason.
An oft-injured yet scrappy slugger, O'Neill has had a target on his back since early in the 2023 season. O'Neill was the first target in Marmol's mission to criticize players publicly. Marmol accused O'Neill of not hustling as he was rounding third base, eventually not scoring. O'Neill, who prides himself on working hard, did explain he held up due to poor field conditions after rainy conditions. He was passionate last offseason about remaining healthy so he could be available for the team more.
O'Neill was upset with Marmol's public criticism, noting it should have been handled between the two outside the spotlight. Soon after Marmol's public criticism, he had multiple stints on the injured list with lower back issues. Injury, combined with an apparent loss of trust, seems to have soured their relationship, but O'Neill was given plenty of opportunity when he was healthy to show his worth.
It could happen by trade or just moving on, but O'Neill will not be back with the Cardinals next season.