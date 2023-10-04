5 St. Louis Cardinals not named Oli Marmol who won't be back
The 2024 edition of the St. Louis Cardinals promises to be different. Who should fans expect not to see in the Birds on the Bat next year?
2. Dylan Carlson won't be back with the St. Louis Cardinals in 2024
Carlson was once the top prospect in the Cardinals organization. Since his 2020 debut, he has failed to show off the talent of a top organizational player.
Carlson's season ended earlier than expected as he was placed on the injured list multiple times. It was finally announced in September that he would have ankle surgery to clear painful bone spurs. He is expected to be fully recovered by the start of Spring Training 2024.
While the Cardinals could go ahead and sign him to help in his recovery process, Carlson will likely be traded. Carlson was the subject of trade talk for much of the lead-up to the trade deadline. Carlson did make some efforts to show off his talent, but the injury bug bit him like it has seemed to for the past couple of seasons.
While Carlson's potential is something to consider, the injuries have become frustrating. Lars Nootbaar has been an excellent centerfielder for the Cardinals, while utility man Tommy Edman has looked great. Richie Palacios has had a couple of successful games in center field but has found the most success in left field, where Carlson doesn't play. Right field is another position Carlson has played. Top talent Jordan Walker has taken over the right field. Having a veteran outfielder with some power in the Cardinals fold would be great. It makes it easier to see that Carlson will not be back with the Cardinals in 2024.