5 St. Louis Cardinals not named Oli Marmol who won't be back
The 2024 edition of the St. Louis Cardinals promises to be different. Who should fans expect not to see in the Birds on the Bat next year?
1. Jake Woodford won't be back with the St. Louis Cardinals in 2024
It's amazing that Woodford was consistently given the opportunities to be a fifth or even sixth starter for the Cardinals. Incredibly, Mozeliak and Marmol thought it was a better idea to give a pitcher like Woodford a shot at keeping a spot in the Cardinals' rotation rather than getting an actual proven arm that could provide consistent innings and strikes.
In 15 games pitched in and eight games started, Woodford was 2-3 with an ERA of 6.23 over 47.2 innings pitched. While striking out 29 batters in that time, he also gave up 33 earned runs, 34 runs, 11 home runs, and walked 22 batters.
Woodford's season ended with him being optioned to the Florida Complex League on Sept. 30.
Woodford's first season of arbitration eligibility will be this offseason. It wouldn't be surprising to see the Cardinals non-tender Woodford. He has wholly shown the kind of pitcher he is after four seasons. It is time to move on.