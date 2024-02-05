5 Tampa Bay Buccaneers impending free agents who need to be brought back
1. S Antoine Winfield Jr.
The former University of Minnesota product has been a difference maker since the Buccaneers made him a second-round pick in 2020. Safety Antoine Winfield Jr. is one of the game’s most physical defensive backs, and comes off a 2023 performance that is certainly worthy of NFL Defensive Player of the Year consideration (although he is not among the five finalists for the award).
The four-year pro started all 17 games this season. His 122 tackles were second on the team only to linebacker Lavonte David (133). Winfield finished second on the Bucs with six sacks. There were also team highs in interceptions (3), passes defensed (12), forced fumbles (6) and fumble recoveries (4). All told, he finished with seven of the club’s 26 takeaways. Incredibly, he was overlooked for a Pro Bowl berth (he was named to the team in 2021), but rightfully earned All-Pro honors for this season’s incredible performance.
Winfield is coming to the end of his rookie contract, and a big payday is certainly in order. Common sense says the club locks him up as soon as possible. However, it would not be a shock to see the Buccaneers utilize the franchise tag on the defensive difference maker.