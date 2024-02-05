5 Tampa Bay Buccaneers impending free agents who need to be brought back
2. WR Mike Evans
He is already the franchise’s all-time leader in catches (762), receiving yards (11,680), TD receptions (94) and total touchdowns (95). Now Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ wide receiver Mike Evans is making his way up the NFL all-time lists when it comes to a few of these categories. Talk about consistency? He’s never totaled fewer than 67 catches in any of his 10 seasons, and all of those campaigns have resulted in at least 1,000 receiving yards.
Evens has been named to the Pro Bowl five times, and he’s also amassed some solid postseason statistics. The former Texas A&M product has totaled 45 catches for 709 yards in nine playoff contests, and earned a Super Bowl ring with the franchise in 2020 (LV). He comes off a big year in 2023 and his rapport with Baker Mayfield was evident. He snared 13 of his quarterback’s 28 TD passes this season, and also scored once in the playoffs.
In March of 2018, the 2014 first-round pick signed a five-year, $82.5 million extension with the franchise (via Spotrac). It’s safe to say he’s been worth the money. As is evident, the Bucs have quite a few big names to make decisions on this offseason, but have a decent amount of cap room for now. Stay tuned.