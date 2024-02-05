5 Tampa Bay Buccaneers impending free agents who need to be brought back
3. QB Baker Mayfield
He would play for his fourth team in just six seasons. Quarterback Baker Mayfield was the first overall pick in the 2018 NFL Draft and in his third year with the club, led the Cleveland Browns to their first playoff appearance since 2002. They won a wild card game at Pittsburgh before falling to the Super Bowl-bound Chiefs in the divisional round.
However, Mayfield struggled a year later. In 2022, he was dealt to the Carolina Panthers and the struggles continued. Cut loose by that team, he latched on with the Los Angeles Rams. There was a memorable Thursday night win over the Raiders, but all in all, he was not the future for that club.
In 2023, he signed a one-year deal with the Buccaneers and was firmly entrenched in the quarterback battle during the summer with young Kyle Trask. He emerged the winner and after an up-a-down three months, the club won five of its last six games and was back in the playoffs.
Mayfield threw for 4,044 yards and 28 scores, both of those career highs. It would be a major shock if he isn’t back in 2024. The bigger question may be just how long and how big a commitment the Bucs will make to the rejuvenated signal-caller.