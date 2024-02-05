Baker Mayfield may be a bigger part of Buccaneers future than we realized
The team was coming off a third straight playoff appearance and a second consecutive NFC South title. However, there didn’t appear to be a lot of faith when it came to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 2023. That division crown came via an 8-9 regular-season record. When you add in the club’s ugly 31-14 home setback to the Dallas Cowboys in the Wild Card Round, this was a 10-loss team.
There was a lot of uncertainty regarding the team in the 2023 offseason, especially with the retirement of legendary quarterback Tom Brady. The team signed Baker Mayfield to a one-year deal and he and Kyle Trask would engage in a rollercoaster battle over the summer. Mayfield emerged the winner, and when I was all said and done it proved to be the right choice.
Todd Bowles’ team won three of its first four games, suffered through a 1-6 stretch, and then prevailed in five of its last six outings to win the NFC South for the third straight year. The Bucs easily disposed of the reigning NFC champion Eagles in the Wild Card Round before falling to the Lions in the divisional playoffs, 31-23.
Baker Mayfield's coaching input affirms future with Buccaneers
Unsung Buccaneers’ general manager Jason Licht has a lot of work ahead in terms of potential free agents. One of those is Mayfield, who has apparently found a home with this fourth team in six seasons. He comes off a season in which he managed career highs in passing yards (4,044) and touchdown tosses (28). By all accounts, he appears to be in on the organization’s plans going forward.
With the departure of Dave Canales to the rival Carolina Panthers as that team’s new head coach, the Bucs will have a new offensive coordinator in Liam Coen. It seems as if he could be Mayfield’s new OC as well. Is it just a matter of time before Licht and the franchise inks the first overall pick in the 2018 NFL Draft (by the Browns) to a new deal?