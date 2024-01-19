5 teams that can match Raptors’ asking price for Bruce Brown
The Toronto Raptors aren't done dealing, and Bruce Brown Jr. is sure to have suitors across the league.
1. Warriors should trade for Bruce Brown
Speaking of fires...
The Golden State Warriors are four games below .500 in the most competitive conference. Beyond Stephen Curry, the Warriors' entire veteran core has floundered. Andrew Wiggins is on the trade block. Draymond Green was suspended for half the games to date. Klay Thompson is on a season-long slide. Chris Paul can't score anymore. Kevon Looney can't either. It's a tough situation.
There have been brief moments of reprieve supplied by Golden State's youth. Jonathan Kuminga, Moses Moody, Brandin Podziemski, and Trayce Jackson-Davis can all hoop. Unfortunately, Steve Kerr doesn't really trust them yet. The Warriors need something to spark a resurgence at the trade deadline. Pascal Siakam is off the table, but Golden State could aim smaller with Brown.
It would require some careful financial gymnastics from the Warriors' front office. Paul's expiring contract is movable, but Golden State doesn't want to add more long-term salary. Wiggins' contract fits, but Toronto might not want four years of the Canadian No. 1 pick if his current output continues. Still, the Warriors can — and should — make it work. Brown is the perfect Steve Kerr role player. He gets up enough 3s to maintain respect and he's completely chameleonic, willing to change his role to fit the personnel on the floor.
Golden State needs a reliable wing defender than can do all the little things Brown does on offense. His rapid-fire passing would blossom in Kerr's offense. Brown would quickly find two-man synergy with Golden State's shooters, operating as a quasi-Draymond with the second unit. It's truly the ideal fit. It might even be enough to save the Warriors' season to some extent.