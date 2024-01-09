3 Andrew Wiggins trades to resurrect Warriors season
The Golden State Warriors are two games below .500 with struggling vets and discontent youth. It would appear Andrew Wiggins is on the trade block as a result.
The Golden State Warriors are 17-19, currently outside the Western Conference play-in picture despite one of the most accomplished and experienced rosters in the NBA. It's time for the front office to take a long, hard look at the situation. Golden State is stuck between vets aging out of their prime and young players all too eager to take the next step.
As a result, Andrew Wiggins is on the trade block. There is "anticipation" that Golden State will move Wiggins to clear more playing time for Jonathan Kuminga, according to Marc Stein. The former No. 1 pick was recently moved to the bench in favor of rookie Brandin Podziemski and Chris Paul. In 32 games (22 starts), Wiggins is averaging 11.9 points, 4.2 rebounds, and 1.3 assists on .422/.297/.689 splits in 26.0 minutes.
Wiggins' contract is a notable factor here, as the 28-year-old is due an average of $27.3 million over the next three years (with a player option in the fourth year). It's hard to imagine teams selling off valuable assets to acquire Wiggins, but he presents an interesting buy-low opportunity for teams in need of 3-and-D support on the wing.
Here are a few trades that boost Golden State's outlook while also benefitting the other parties.
3. Warriors can trade Andrew Wiggins to Bucks
This would constitute a major culture shift for the Milwaukee Bucks. Khris Middleton has been Giannis Antetokounmpo's teammate from the beginning. They won a title together in 2021. The Bucks would absolutely need Giannis' blessing on this trade. But, in the end, both teams could benefit from a swap of underperforming wings.
Khris Middleton has been ravaged by injuries in recent years. He is averaging 14.7 points and 4.9 assists on .490/.380/.836 splits in 25.4 minutes this season. His play has improved of late, however, and he's starting to return to his customary star workload. On the other hand, he is four years older with a similarly gaudy contract.
This doesn't necessarily achieve the goal of clearing more minutes for Kuminga, but the Warriors would get a potent off-ball scorer to spark their faultering offense. The stark decline of Wiggins (and Klay Thompson, and Draymond Green, and Chris Paul) has left the Warriors struggling to generate points at their normal level. Middleton is a downgrade on defense, but his 3-point shooting and occasional mid-range forays would supply an immediate jump-start to Steve Kerr's freewheeling system. The Warriors also add another 3-point bomber in Malik Beasley (11.5 PTS on .490/.477/.667 splits).
For the Bucks, this move centered on defensive improvement. Before last season's injury, Wiggins operated as one of the top wing stoppers in the NBA. Gary Payton II is slated to miss several weeks, but once he's healthy, he would add another plus defensive wing to the Bucks' rotation — in addition to increased minutes for MarJon Beauchamp and Andre Jackson Jr. Few contenders need more perimeter defensive help than Milwaukee.
This is a risk for both teams, but one that could work out.