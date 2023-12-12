5 teams that should sell the farm to trade up, draft Drake Maye
Drake Maye of the North Carolina Tar Heels declared for the 2024 NFL Draft. Here are five teams that should trade up to select the quarterback.
By Scott Rogust
Kirk Cousins is a free agent. Enter Drake Maye for the Vikings
The Minnesota Vikings have an important decision ahead of them. Who will be their starting quarterback in 2024?
Kirk Cousins has been with the team since 2018, and it has been a mixed bag. While he is a good quarterback, he did struggle in numerous primetime games and the playoffs over the years. 2023 is Cousins' final year under contract with the Vikings before he hits free agency.
Cousins played in just eight games this season, which came to an end in Week 8 after suffering what was confirmed to be a ruptured Achilles tendon. In that span of games played, Cousins completed 69.5 percent of his passes for 2,331 yards and 18 touchdowns while throwing five interceptions.
General manager Kwesi Adofo-Mensah and head coach Kevin O'Connell will have to come up with a plan as to what they want to do at the quarterback position. The team could have re-signed Cousins to a new contract but opted against doing so heading into the 2023 season. Perhaps drafting a quarterback that they can develop could be the plan. But given how late they are slated to pick in the NFL Draft, they may have to spend a lot of significant draft capital to move up into the top three to get Maye.