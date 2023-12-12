5 teams that should sell the farm to trade up, draft Drake Maye
Drake Maye of the North Carolina Tar Heels declared for the 2024 NFL Draft. Here are five teams that should trade up to select the quarterback.
By Scott Rogust
Baker Mayfield has been nice for the Buccaneers, but they need a long-term answer at QB
After last season, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers were informed that Tom Brady was retiring again, but this time, it was for good. The team finished 8-9 on the year, and the team was unceremoniously bounced from the Wild Card Round by the Dallas Cowboys.
This offseason, the team decided to bring in 2018 first-overall pick Baker Mayfield, who shined late in the season with the Los Angeles Rams after being waived by the Carolina Panthers. In training camp, Mayfield beat Kyle Trask for the starter's position. Joining an offense that features wide receiver Mike Evans and Chris Godwin is an ideal situation for any quarterback.
Mayfield has played well for the Buccaneers through 13 games this season, throwing for 2,934 yards, 20 touchdowns, and eight interceptions while completing 62.6 percent of his passes. The team is 6-7 on the year and tied for first place in the NFC South.
While Mayfield has played well, it wouldn't be bad for them to consider drafting a quarterback for the future. Maye would certainly fill that role, especially if they want to ease him into the starter's position.