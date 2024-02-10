5 teams that should trade up with Patriots for QB of the future
The No. 3 spot in the 2024 NFL Draft is believed to be for sale. Here are five teams that need to make a trade with the New England Patriots to secure a quarterback of the future.
By Scott Rogust
1. With questions surrounding Daniel Jones, the Giants need to move up to get a sure-fire quarterback of the future
The New York Giants hold the No. 6 overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft. The last time they picked at this position, the team drafted Daniel Jones out of Duke in 2019 in a move that was ridiculed by many fans and media analysts. There were ups and downs with Jones whether it was due to his play, injuries, or constant turnover at offensive play-caller. But it seemed like the Giants got their answer as to whether he could be the long-term quarterback.
In his first year with head coach Brian Daboll and offensive coordinator Mike Kafka, Jones played well enough to help the team clinch a playoff spot for the first time since 2016. Not to mention, Jones played a huge role in the team's win over the Minnesota Vikings in the Wild Card Round. With Jones set to hit free agency, the two sides reached an agreement at the buzzer of the franchise tag deadline to a four-year, $160 million contract.
This season, Jones' play took a step backward. The team, as a whole, underperformed with a much tougher schedule than in 2022. The offensive line was maligned with injuries and it did play a role in Jones' struggles. To make matters worse, Jones was limited to just six games. In Week 5, Jones suffered a neck injury that sidelined him for the next three games. In his return in Week 9, Jones tore his ACL in the first quarter, ending his season.
With injury concerns popping up once again, the Giants need to seriously evaluate the quarterback position. While fans will point out Jones' contract, they do have an out of it after the 2024 season. A release or trade after June 1 would save the Giants $30.5 million in 2025, with dead cap hits of $11.1 million in 2025 and 2026.
The Giants won too many games to ensure they could select a top quarterback. What they do have to do is hope that a team in the top three moves down. It seems that the Patriots are willing to do so.
Perhaps more interestingly, Drake Maye does appear to be in play. NFL.com's Lance Zierlein revealed to Moving the Sticks' Daniel Jeremiah that Maye could fall in the draft. Not to mention, Giants great Eli Manning is working with Maye throughout the pre-draft process. Perhaps Manning gives some intel to the Giants' front office and general manager Joe Schoen about Maye? Anything is possible.
If the Patriots are seriously considering moving out of the No. 3 spot, the Giants should definitely be calling. Especially with the options available in the 2025 draft class not being as good as this year's.