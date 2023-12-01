5 Tobias Merriweather transfer destinations that could unlock Top 100 recruit's potential
Tobias Merriweather is one of the best wide receivers in the transfer portal. Where could he go?
By John Buhler
2. Alabama Crimson Tide employs former Notre Dame OC Tommy Rees
This is the one nobody is thinking about. Merriweather has spent the last two seasons at Notre Dame playing for a defensive-minded head coach in Marcus Freeman. Although Freeman does provide Notre Dame some level of a cool factor the Fighting Irish program has long been missing from a national perspective, he is not a quarterback whisperer. Maybe Merriweather follows Tommy Rees?
Although transferring from Notre Dame to Alabama did not work out for former Fighting Irish starter Tyler Buchner, Rees has flourished calling plays with Jalen Milroe as his starting quarterback. After the Texas loss at home and whatever that was vs. South Florida, the Alabama offense has been cooking because of the quarterback/offensive coordinator partnership between Milroe and Rees.
With Alabama's receiving corps not having been what it was during their most recent national championship season in 202 and their most recent trip to the College Football Playoff in 2021, you would think multiple years out of Merriweather could be exactly what the Crimson Tide offense needs. This might also be the last season will Jermaine Burton play for the Crimson Tide as well...
It could be a bit of a culture shock for Merriweather at Alabama, but the Crimson Tide win big there.