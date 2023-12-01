5 Tobias Merriweather transfer destinations that could unlock Top 100 recruit's potential
Tobias Merriweather is one of the best wide receivers in the transfer portal. Where could he go?
By John Buhler
1. Washington Huskies are the presumptive favorite to land Merriweather
Who says you can't go home? The Washington Huskies are an easy favorite to land Merriweather in the transfer portal. This is not only his home state's flagship institution, but the Dawgs are firing on all cylinders under offensive-minded head coach Kalen DeBoer. Even if this is Michael Penix Jr.'s final season in school, you can trust DeBoer to have the Huskies offense humming next year and beyond.
As with Oregon, Washington was in a bit of transition when Merriweather was going through recruitment. Oregon was in far better shape under Dan Lanning's predecessor Mario Cristobal than Washington was under DeBoer's in Jimmy Lake. To see U-Dub turn it around this quickly under DeBoer is a testament to how good of a head coach he is, as well as how much talent Lake did have.
Given that Washington is heading to the Big Ten alongside Oregon, UCLA and USC, the Huskies are going to need a wide receiver who has made plays in a colder, midwest climate. DeBoer knows the region well from his days on Tom Allen's coaching staff at Indiana. Although Washington could be outbid by some other team for Merriweather's services, the chances of him coming home are strong.
All things equal, Merriweather's next team should be the one that calls the great city of Seattle home.