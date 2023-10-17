5 transfers Barcelona must make to remain LaLiga champions
Who should Barcelona sign this winter in order to repeat as LaLiga champions over Real Madrid?
4. Tottenham CM Giovani Lo Celso
Midfield depth is the name of the game, and while Barcelona made a couple of signings in that department last summer, they also suffered a couple of departures. So their depth in midfield remains precarious, as recent injuries to Frenkie de Jong and Pedri have highlighted. Furthermore, İlkay Gündoğan may be a useful addition in some ways, but he also doesn't seem to have the legs to play as often as Barça may like.
A pivot deeper in midfield would be more of a priority but signing someone with box-to-box and playmaking qualities to support attacking players like Robert Lewandowski remains another area of need. If Pedri is out, Barça can lack that bit of dynamism to help Gavi out. Another, experienced option could be in order.
Giovani Lo Celso is a former Villarreal player who's had a few good seasons of film in LaLiga between his time with the Yellow Submarine and Real Betis. Currently at Tottenham, Lo Celso almost never plays and doesn't seem to have a future in North London. He never really did. The Premier League may not be the right fit for his technical skill set, but we have considerable evidence of his quality in LaLiga.
The 27-year-old can play a number of positions, create chances, score the occasional goal from range, and even put in the work to win the ball in midfield. Lo Celso should be easy to acquire, and surely he'd be keen on moving to an even bigger club in the winter.