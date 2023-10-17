5 transfers Barcelona must make to remain LaLiga champions
Who should Barcelona sign this winter in order to repeat as LaLiga champions over Real Madrid?
3. Granada ST Lucas Boyé
It may not be realistic to expect Barcelona to splash the cash in the winter transfer window. And even if they wanted to be big spenders in January, many of the best targets wouldn't be available. There is usually more money circulating in the summer after television rights, particularly for European competition, have been paid out. So selling teams naturally wait to part ways with their most valuable players on the market.
An underrated signing within LaLiga could be Lucas Boyé, who was excellent for a poor Elche side. Boyé managed to stick in the top flight by latching on with Granada, and he's been even better to start the 2023/24 season.
At his peak at the age of 27, Boyé has three goals and two assists in six matches. He is a constant source of danger and has proven throughout his career against Barcelona and Real Madrid that he can make an impact on the big stage.
Barcelona don't need a new starting striker. Robert Lewandowski is the best No. 9 in LaLiga. However, they need a backup. Barça don't have another true 9 in the squad, and Ferran Torres isn't going to cut it in this role. Lewandowski has missed a few matches between the last two seasons, and his absence showed in their last match against Granada. It would be wise to roll the dice on a backup with a different profile and even some possible room to grow on a team with a better supporting cast.