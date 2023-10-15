5 Twins players who won’t be back for 2024 season after postseason elimination
The Minnesota Twins roster will have a new look to it following their postseason elimination.
2) Tyler Mahle
At the 2022 trade deadline the Twins took a big swing, trading some promising pieces including Spencer Steer and Christian Encarnacion-Strand to the Cincinnati Reds in exchange for Tyler Mahle. The trade made some sense at the time as none of the three prospects they gave to the Reds were considered extremely highly-touted, and Mahle had an extra year of control to try and make a playoff run in both 2022 and 2023.
Unfortunately for Minnesota, that trade has aged as horribly as they could've imagined. Spencer Steer had an unbelievable rookie year for the Reds. Encarnacion-Strand has developed very nicely in the minors and looks like Cincinnati's future first baseman. Meanwhile, Mahle made just four starts for the Twins in 2022 as he dealt with injuries, and then after five starts this season underwent Tommy John Surgery.
Mahle pitched decently well for Minnesota, but they certainly regret making the deal as they got just nine starts out of him. With Mahle set to miss most if not the entire 2024 season, the chances Minnesota pays Mahle in a season where he presumably won't pitch feels quite unlikely.
The Twins have to focus their efforts on bringing Sonny Gray back. If that fails, bringing in another starter that can actually pitch in 2024 is more important than bringing Mahle back. It's unfortunate that it didn't work out, but the two sides should part ways.