5 Twins players who won’t be back for 2024 season after postseason elimination
The Minnesota Twins roster will have a new look to it following their postseason elimination.
3) Michael A. Taylor
Michael A. Taylor was acquired in a trade with the Royals to try and provide a capable fourth outfielder. The Twins desperately needed someone of Taylor's caliber to turn to with Byron Buxton's health always in question. Buxton predictably missed a ton of time due to injury and wound up not playing a single inning in the field. Taylor played in 129 games and exceeded expectations.
The 32-year-old slashed .220/.278/.442 with 21 home runs and 51 RBI this season. The average and OBP were obviously quite low, but Taylor set a career high with 21 home runs and his .720 OPS was his highest mark in a season since 2017. He's a player known far more for his glove than his bat, so seeing him hit at just a slightly below league-average level was encouraging.
Taylor was his usual awesome self in the field ranking in the 95th percentile in outs above average according to baseball savant. Taylor could win his second Gold Glove award this offseason and even if he doesn't, he was still a very important player for the Twins.
Taylor has absolutely earned a starting center field job somewhere. The Twins hope Byron Buxton can return to the field for the 2024 season, but even if he doesn't, it feels like he's priced himself out of Minnesota's range. The Twins could turn to a guy like Willi Castro to play center field if Buxton can't, and can even consider calling up a prospect like Austin Martin to fill in.