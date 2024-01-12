5 Washington players who can follow Kalen DeBoer to Alabama
The new Crimson Tide head coach can bring some valuable familiar faces with him to Tuscaloosa.
OL Parker Brailsford and Roger Rosengarten
Alabama is down a center with Seth McLaughlin transfering to Ohio State. It just so happens Kalen DeBoer had a promising young center at Washington
The redshirt freshman exceeded expectations in 2023, winning a starting job at guard then transitioning to center in the first month of the season. He garnered Freshman All-American First Team honors along with an All-Pac-12 Second Team nod.
Alabama's offensive line was inconsistent this past season and bringing in a center who is already familiar with the blocking schemes for DeBoer's offense would be a huge plus.
The Crimson Tide could take even more from Washington's Joe Moore Award-winning offensive line if Roger Rosengarten spurns the NFL Draft.
The 6-foot-6, 300-pound right tackle was a redshirt junior in 2023 and has two years of eligibility remaining. He started every game over the last two seasons at right tackle for the Huskies.
If Rosengarten wants to improve his draft stock, spending a year in the SEC would go a long way towards proving whether he can hold up against bigger, more powerful defensive lines.