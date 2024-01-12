5 Washington players who can follow Kalen DeBoer to Alabama
The new Crimson Tide head coach can bring some valuable familiar faces with him to Tuscaloosa.
CB Jabbar Muhammad
Jabbar Muhammad was a player some thought might leave Washington for the NFL Draft before he suffered an injury in the national title game. Now it looks like he'll leave Washington for a different path.
Muhammad entered the transfer portal shortly after Kalen DeBoer was hired by Alabama, creating an obvious target for the Crimson Tide.
The 5-foot-10, 183-pound cornerback has one season of eligibility remaining. He was All-Pac-12 second team for the Huskies after transfering from Oklahoma State. He started 13 games over three seasons for a stout Cowboys defense.
In 2023, Muhammad had 46 tackles, three interceptions and 15 pass defenses. He also added five tackles for loss including two sacks,
Alabama is losing Terrion Arnold and Kool-Aid McKinstry to the NFL Draft. Even with Top 50 recruits Jayden Mbakwe and Zabien Brown joining at the position and former five-star USC transfer Domani Jackson coming to Tuscaloosa, the Tide could use a veteran presence like Muhammad.