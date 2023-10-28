5 World Series stars who could leave for other teams next season
The Arizona Diamondbacks and Texas Rangers face off in the 2023 World Series. Both of these rosters feature free agents the 28 other MLB teams should be interested in.
2) Lourdes Gurriel Jr. can leave the Arizona Diamondbacks for another team next season
One of the biggest trades of the offseason sent Daulton Varsho to the Blue Jays in exchange for Gabriel Moreno and Lourdes Gurriel Jr. The two biggest names in this deal without a doubt were Varsho and Gurriel who were both seen as young building blocks for their respective teams. Moreno has settled in beautifully behind the plate for Arizona, but Gurriel has been a huge addition for them as well.
Gurriel was always a solid player for the Blue Jays, but took a step forward for Arizona this season as their everyday left fielder. Gurriel set a career-high in home runs with 24 and was just two shy of tying his high mark in RBI with 82 (had 84 in 2021). Gurriel was an All-Star for the first time, helping Arizona get off to a good start to their season.
Overall, Gurriel had a very solid slash line of .261/.309/.463, putting up an OPS of .772 and an OPS+ of 108. Gurriel's postseason hasn't been anything special so far, but he hit a huge home run in Game 6 of the NLCS and recorded two hits in Game 7 to help Arizona secure a series victory and a trip to the World Series.
Gurriel is now hitting free agency where he's one of the better outfielders available. This could result in him getting a deal worth a bit more than the Diamondbacks would like to pay the 30-year-old.