5 World Series stars who could leave for other teams next season
The Arizona Diamondbacks and Texas Rangers face off in the 2023 World Series. Both of these rosters feature free agents the 28 other MLB teams should be interested in.
3) Mitch Garver can leave the Texas Rangers for another team next season
The Rangers have a loaded lineup from top to bottom, and Mitch Garver has been right in the middle of that this postseason. The veteran has appeared in most of their games as the DH and has hit third three times and fifth four times. The result? An .898 OPS including two home runs and 11 RBI in nine games. One of those home runs was a grand slam hit in Game 2 of the ALDS against the Orioles.
Garver has missed substantial time due to injury in recent years, but when healthy, this kind of offensive output has been the norm for the 32-year-old.
In 87 games this season for the Rangers, he slashed .270/.370/.500 with 19 home runs and 50 RBI in 344 plate appearances. He was at roughly a 35 home run pace for a 162-game season. Garver put up a 134 OPS+ making him substantially better than league average offensively, and he did this as a guy who has spent most of his career as a primary catcher.
In the last three seasons, Garver has put up an .826 OPS and 126 OPS+. The problem is he's averaged just 70 games played in those years. This will undoubtedly limit the contract he gets in free agency, and it could impact how interested the Rangers are in bringing him back when they have Jonah Heim behind the plate already.