6 biggest snubs from the March Madness bracket in 2024
Bid thieves and the strongest bubble in years led to plenty of upset fan bases on Selection Sunday. Which teams were the biggest snubs from the 2024 NCAA Tournament?
Seton Hall Pirates
The selection committee as a whole blatantly disrespected the Big East, which has been rated as the second-best conference in the country yet only got three teams in the field. That total falls behind both another down year for the ACC, who got five teams in, and four from an underwhelming Pac-12.
The Big East team closest to the cut line was Seton Hall, who got done in by two of the bid thieves and was right behind Oklahoma in the first four out. The Pirates didn't game the NET as successfully as some of the other at-large teams, checking in with a NET ranking of 67 that would have been the worst in the field.
A Quad 3 loss to Rutgers also dragged down Seton Hall's resume but it doesn't appear that the Selection Committee gave enough weight to the Pirates' five Quad 1 wins. That resume included a 15-point win over UCONN, the No. 1 overall seed in the tournament, and a victory against a Marquette team that was a 2-seed.
For whatever reason, the Pirates fell behind teams like Colorado, Virginia and Florida Atlantic in the committee's eyes. That is an unfortunate decision as Seton Hall deserved better than the NIT.