6 biggest snubs from the March Madness bracket in 2024
Bid thieves and the strongest bubble in years led to plenty of upset fan bases on Selection Sunday. Which teams were the biggest snubs from the 2024 NCAA Tournament?
The state of the bubble changed dramatically at the end of Champ Week as five teams who weren't in the field on Friday morning stole bids. When you add in a surprisingly strong performance from bubble teams themselves, everything was set for a dramatic Selection Show.
The field of 68 is now set and there were plenty of deserving teams who got left out of March Madness.
Let's take a look at the biggest snubs from the 2024 NCAA Tournament.
Oklahoma Sooners
Most experts had Oklahoma safely in the field prior to the weekend but the Selection Committee made the Sooners their first team out of the bracket. It was a stunning turn of events for Oklahoma, which picked up 20 wins and saw all 12 of its losses come in Quadrant 1 games, which is a sign of a strong schedule.
Two things worked against Oklahoma here, with the first being that they went just 2-11 against teams in the projected field. Another issue for the Sooners was that their non-conference schedule was loaded with seven Quad 4 opponents, leading to allegations from other programs that Big 12 schools were trying to game the NET by blowing out weaker opponents to inflate their rankings.
The process nearly worked as Oklahoma finished with a NET of 46, which is better than several teams that actually made the field as at-larges. That scheduling component was the big problem for Oklahoma.