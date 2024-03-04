6 Kansas City Chiefs backup plans at wide receiver with Mike Evans not available
5. Ladd McConkey is a viable Chiefs draft target post-Combine
When a lot of people watched the Georgia Bulldogs in recent years, they couldn't help but notice Ladd McConkey. He was a reliable target for both Stetson Bennett IV and Carson Beck, but there were quite a few college football fans and perhaps draft analysts too who, at first glance, were quick to write off the longtime veteran for the Dawgs as a great college player with limited NFL prospects.
That opinion has been proven unequivocally wrong as of late, though. As more people dove into the film, they saw an exceptionally smooth and gifted route-runner with vastly underrated athleticism too. He further showcased that at the NFL Combine where he was one of the standouts in almost every drill, now making him a potential first-round pick.
McConkey might not be the type of player who jumps off of the draft board at some Chiefs fans but his ability absolutely should. Depending on how things fall before Kansas City comes on the clock with the 32nd overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft, then the Georgia product could be a viable option for the champs.
The fit for McConkey would be pretty seamless. No, he's not the downfield burner that some other options could be, nor is he a matchup nightmare with his size. But putting him in Andy Reid's system would make a ton of sense with his ability to run virtually any route and find the open space. That could open things up fully and have a huge impact on KC.