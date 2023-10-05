6 Texas Rangers who should scare Orioles the most ahead of ALDS
After sweeping the Rays 2-0 in the Wild-Card series, the Texas Rangers now hope to take down the Baltimore Orioles en route to an ALCS appearance.
The Texas Rangers conquered the Tampa Bay Rays and took the best-of-three Wild-Card series in a 2-0 series sweep. The Rangers now will attempt to take down the Baltimore Orioles, who have surprised pundits by arriving a year ahead of schedule in 2023. Here are the five players the Orioles must watch out for going into this series.
Texas Rangers who should scare the Orioles: Marcus Semien
Marcus Semien has been one of the best infielders in baseball. Recently, he has become arguably the best second baseman in all of MLB with his five-tool potential. If Semien is playing at his peak during this series, the Orioles stand no chance.
Semien struggled in two games against the Rays, but he has the potential to turn it around. He has been to the playoffs only a select few times, but when he makes it to the postseason, he tends to make hard contact.
Semien has been one of baseball's best hitters in 2023 with 29 home runs and 100 RBIs, while hitting .276. He has been healthy enough to play nearly every game since 2018 and earned every penny of his seven-year, $175 million contract so far.