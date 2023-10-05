6 Texas Rangers who should scare Orioles the most ahead of ALDS
After sweeping the Rays 2-0 in the Wild-Card series, the Texas Rangers now hope to take down the Baltimore Orioles en route to an ALCS appearance.
Texas Rangers who should scare the Orioles: Josh Jung
Josh Jung could finish top three in AL rookie of the year voting. In his first full season in 2023, Jung even made the AL All-Star team. .
In Game 1 vs the Rays, Jung struggled, going hitless in four at-bats, but he had a sac-fly and struck out twice. In Game 2, he was the best hitter for the Rangers as he went three-for-four with an RBI and two runs scored.
In 2023, he has hit 23 home runs, while batting .266. He has much to improve on, but he has been a one of the best young players in baseball. Jung has plenty of potential, and is among the unsung heroes of this Rangers lineup.
Jung does strike out a little too much, like many other young hitters in baseball. That'll likely phase out as he gets more playing time in the years to come. If Jung gets hot this postseason, Texas will be tough to stop.