6 Texas Rangers who should scare Orioles the most ahead of ALDS
After sweeping the Rays 2-0 in the Wild-Card series, the Texas Rangers now hope to take down the Baltimore Orioles en route to an ALCS appearance.
Texas Rangers who should scare the Orioles: Jordan Montgomery
Jordan Montgomery pitched in Game 1 of the Wild Card series vs the Tampa Bay Rays, and he did not disappoint as he went seven shutout innings, giving up six hits and striking out five.
Montgomery has pitched in three postseason games in his career. With 13.2 innings under his belt, he has only allowed one run and holds a 0.66 ERA.
The Rangers acquired Montgomery from the Cardinals, despite being a free agent this offseason. The potential rental has been everything Chris Young could have asked for and then some, especially with Max Scherzer out.
Montgomery has started in 11 games with the Rangers and has pitched to an ERA of just 2.79 with a 4-2 record. He was the perfect acquisition and could help the Rangers reach the World Series.
Montgomery is a free agent after this season, and this postseason will determine how much he will get paid this offseason. He is only 30 years old and could receive a mega-contract from the Rangers or any other interested teams if he can continue to dominate hitters.