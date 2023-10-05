6 Texas Rangers who should scare Orioles the most ahead of ALDS
After sweeping the Rays 2-0 in the Wild-Card series, the Texas Rangers now hope to take down the Baltimore Orioles en route to an ALCS appearance.
Texas Rangers who should scare the Orioles: Adolis García
Adolis García has struggled so far into the postseason, but he has the ability to turn it around quickly.
García has gotten better every season of his career, and 2023 has been his best so far. In 2023, he made the All-Star team for the second time, but has emerged as one of the best pure-power hitters in the game with 39 home runs, while also knocking in a career-high 107 RBIs.
In Games 1 and 2, García went up to the plate a combined ten times, but only reached base twice with a single in the first game and a home run in the second game.
García hasn’t gotten hot yet, but when he clicks, the pitching won’t last long against him. García was never really a threat until he joined the Rangers, as he previously spent time with the Cardinals. But in his first postseason, he hasn’t performed as well which is to be expected.
García plays a crucial part for the Rangers in the four spot and must click for the lineup to succeed as a whole. During Game 2, he showed his ability to take pitchers deep. Texas will expect more of that moving forward.