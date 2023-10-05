6 Texas Rangers who should scare Orioles the most ahead of ALDS
After sweeping the Rays 2-0 in the Wild-Card series, the Texas Rangers now hope to take down the Baltimore Orioles en route to an ALCS appearance.
Texas Rangers who should scare the Orioles: Evan Carter
Evan Carter has been one of if not the best players this postseason. Carter is making a name for himself as a young player early this postseason.
Carter has only played in 23 games before this postseason and he has not stopped being a dominant player. Carter has the ability to become one of the best players in baseball, and at just age 21, he has shown that potential nonstop.
Carter has reached base successfully seven times in only two postseason games. According to Sarah Langs, that’s tied with Dylan Carlson for the second most by a player in any two-game span aged 21 or younger, only behind Freddie Lindstrom.
Carter has only played in 23 games and has hit five home runs, while knocking in twelve RBIs and hitting .306. Carter has an OBP of .413 in that span with a 1.058 OPS and an OPS+ of 182.
At only 21 years old, many will know the name Evan Carter by the time this postseason is over.