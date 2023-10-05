6 Texas Rangers who should scare Orioles the most ahead of ALDS
After sweeping the Rays 2-0 in the Wild-Card series, the Texas Rangers now hope to take down the Baltimore Orioles en route to an ALCS appearance.
Texas Rangers who should scare the Orioles: Corey Seager
Corey Seager has quite possibly been one of the best acquisitions the Texas Rangers ever made. They agreed to a $325 million contract with him, but so far, that has been a steal.
Seager started his career with the Los Angeles Dodgers, but often struggled with injuries. Ever since joining the Rangers, he hasn’t been hurt as much and played in over 115 games each of the last two seasons.
If Shohei Ohtani didn’t exist, Seager would be an MVP candidate in the American League, despite him only playing in 119 of the 162 games. In 2023, Seager has played the best baseball of his career, and at just age 29, he has plenty left in the tank.
In 2023, Seager tied a career high with 33 home runs but has started to knock in more runs than ever before with 96. Seager's batting average improved massively year over year, from .245 in 2022 to .327 in 2023.
Seager has been one of the best players in baseball and will be a threat this postseason. He has struggled against the Orioles in the six games he played them in 2023, but that doesn't mean Baltimore can get comfortable.
In 2020, Seager led the Los Angeles Dodgers to the World Series, which they won against the Tampa Bay Rays. In the 2020 postseason, he dominated opposing pitching and won NLCS MVP as well as World Series MVP.
Seager has had a career filled with injuries, but consistency is something he rarely struggles with. In his short career so far, Seager has been an All-Star four times, a Silver Slugger two times, Rookie of the Year, a World Series Champion, as well as World Series MVP and NLCS MVP.