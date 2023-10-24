7 college football bold predictions for the final month of the 2023 season
There is only about a month left in the 2023 college football season and we have some bold predictions for the action still on the table.
6. James Madison finishes as highest-ranked Group of 5 team, forces NCAA change
For the first time this season, the James Madison Dukes were finally able to crack the AP Top 25 college football rankings for the Week 9 poll. Given that we're talking about a Group of 5 program, that's not all that surprising. It is a bit more so, however, when you consider that JMU is 7-0 on the season and looking like the best team in the Sun Belt.
James Madison has also done it in more than one way this season to impress people, even those who have refused to be impressed. The Dukes have a road win against a Power 5 team and in-state rival, Virginia. They beat defending Sun Belt champions Troy on the road. And they're coming off of a stretch of handling South Alabama, Georgia Souther, and Marshall, all teams above .500 and with plenty of respect in the G5.
Now, the Dukes are finally getting a bit of their due as they move up to No. 25 in the country. Vying for the coveted spot as the top-ranked Group of 5 team, though, JMU is still trailing undefeated Air Force (No. 19) and one-loss Tulane (No. 22).
Of course, those other two programs want that distinction so that they earn a bid to a New Year's Six bowl game. The Dukes won't have the reward waiting for them, though, as they made the jump from FCS to FBS in 2022 and are still ineligible for postseason plays under NCAA rules as a result. It's a complete joke, but something that might change if JMU keeps on its current path.
James Madison has the toughest strength of schedule remaining among the ranked G5 teams. Given that and what they've done, should the stay unbeaten for the rest of the season, they could leapfrog Air Force and Tulane to become the top-ranked Group of 5 team -- and I believe that's what they'll do.
I don't know if it's entirely possible for JMU to end up playing a bowl game this year if they ended the season undefeated and in that spot. I do know, however, that when they do it, it will all but force the NCAA's hand to make changes to the FCS-to-FBS bowl eligibility rules as not having and undefeated FBS team play in a bowl game, NY6 or not, is a horrendous look the governing body will move to fix.