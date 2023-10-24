7 college football bold predictions for the final month of the 2023 season
There is only about a month left in the 2023 college football season and we have some bold predictions for the action still on the table.
5. Georgia finishes regular season undefeated, wins SEC dominantly
With the number of close calls that the Georgia Bulldogs had already endured this season to stay the No. 1-ranked team in college football, some fans and analysts were already considering moving Kirby Smart's team down in the sport's hierarchy. And of course the Top 25 too.
Now, the Dawgs are going to be without star tight end Brock Bowers for what appears to be the remainder of the regular season. As such, anyone who was already giving consideration to Georgia dropping down in the rankings is just waiting for UGA to slip up without their best offensive weapon now.
Unfortunately for those waiting on the program's demise, it's not coming.
Losing Bowers is not going to make things easier for Georgia -- that would be a ridiculous assertion. However, the loss could essentially force offensive coordinator Mike Bobo and his unit to find their identity offensively and make the unit as a whole more efficient and effective without having Bowers in the lineup as the all-time go-to option for this unit.
Though the consistency since Week 1 hasn't been there, we've started to see the likes of wide receivers Dominic Lovett, RaRa Thomas, Marcus Rosemy-Saintjack and the ever-reliable (and recently returned) Ladd McConkey get rolling. That has also helped Daijun Edwards and the run game find some more juice too. And because this is Georgia, let's also not forget that Bowers' backup is the No. 51 player in the 2022 recruiting cycle, Oscar Delp.
Florida, Missouri, Ole Miss and Tennessee fans are probably hoping the Bowers injury gives them a chance against Georgia. I think it ultimately will give them less of one. The Bulldogs will emerge out of this even more dangerous and more dominant, finishing the regular season undefeated, beating whoever comes from the West in the SEC Championship Game handily, and looking primed to actually pull off the three-peat.