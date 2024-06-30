76ers hedging on Paul George pursuit with Klay Thompson meeting
The Philadelphia 76ers are heavily favored to land Paul George in free agency but it may not be as sure a thing as reported.
The 76ers are one of four teams who will have discussions with Klay Thompson with NBA free agency open, according to Adrian Wojnarowski.
George is also expected to meet with Philadelphia on Sunday night with a decision potentially following soon after. If they don't get the answer they're looking for from the Clippers star, Thompson would be a natural Plan B.
76ers line up Klay Thompson as backup plan for Paul George
The reality is, the Sixers can't afford to pick up both those free agents, not unless Thompson is willing to sign for far less than market value. It would be an incredible turn of events if that happened.
The NBA world is essentially waiting for George to make up his mind. The 76ers aren't going to make any moves until they know what George is doing. Nor are the Orlando Magic, another suitor of Thompson. So, he's stuck in a holding pattern as well.
George is the biggest prize on the free agent market right now. Getting him would instantly turn Philadelphia's free agency period into a win, especially because there may be free agents out there hoping to team up with him. Missing out on George and settling for Thompson wouldn't create nearly the same amount of buzz.
While both players are the same age and frustratingly injury prone, George is still an All-Star addition. Thompson has spent the last three seasons looking like a shadow of the player who won NBA titles alongside Steph Curry. There's really no competition as to who fans would most like to see in a Sixers jersey next season.
Of course, if Daryl Morey can pull off the double, they might build a statue for him outside Wells Fargo Center.