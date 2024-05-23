76ers could screw over Knicks with massive offer to key free agent
With less than 90 miles between them, the New York Knicks and Philadelphia 76ers certainly have not gotten over their first-round series this postseason. The Knicks advanced and sent the 76ers into a huge offseason early and they may be approaching it with an eye toward getting some revenge on the Knicks.
Ian Begley of SNY Sports is reporting that "members of the Philadelphia 76ers have seen Anunoby as an offseason target" and "if the Sixers can't get George", he could see "them making a big offer" to Anunoby.
This comes after the New York Knicks traded for OG Anunoby before the new calendar year. New York gave up RJ Barrett and Immanuel Quickley in the deal, receiving Anunoby and Precious Achiuwa. Anunoby was hugely successful for the Knicks, a game-changing 3-and-D wing whose injury against the Pacers was a major issue in the Knicks dropping to the Pacers.
The 76ers have $55 million in cap space and can create as much as $65 million if they release their cap holds. They are reportedly focused on Paul George but if he stays with the Clippers, OG Anunoby would be a nice consolation prize.
Will the Sixers end up stealing O.G Anunoby from New York?
Philadelphia needs strong talent to pair with Joel Embiid, even though Tyrese Maxey is developing into an All-NBA offensive machine. Anunoby's combination of stout, versatile defense, strong shooting and complementary playmaking mean he'd be an excellent fit.
While the Sixers might be interested in signing Anunoby, New York will likely be able to re-sign him at an inflated price. Ian Begley of SNY Sports reported the other day that the Knicks will likely offer a four-year, $120 million deal. Even though things could change, the language around that article seems to indicate that a deal will come "quickly".
Although Philly might not land Anunoby, the franchise will likely sign an impact veteran free agent and they could find other ways to reload for next season, looking to get past the Knicks.