76ers trolled into oblivion for freezing cold MJ take just moments before Knicks Game 2 win
The Philadelphia 76ers social media team post compared Tyrese Maxey's Game 2 against the New York Knicks to Michael Jordan's "flu game." It backfired.
By Scott Rogust
The Philadelphia 76ers witnessed a victory escape from their grasp. Leading 101-96 with 47.1 seconds left in regulation, the New York Knicks scored eight unanswered points in 27 seconds to pick up the 104-101 victory. With that, the 76ers are now down 0-2 in their first-round series.
That loss has to sting for 76ers fans, not only due to Game 2 being clouded by controversy but also because it wasted a gusty, incredible performance by Tyrese Maxey. The fourth-year guard played after being listed on the injury report with an illness and scored a team-high 35 points while shooting 12-for-22 from the field and 5-for-11 from the three-point line. Additionally, Maxey secured 10 assists to notch a double-double.
The 76ers social media team posted a photo of Maxey during Game 2 at the Garden alongside Chicago Bulls legend Michael Jordan. Specifically, a photo of Jordan during the famous "flu game" in Game 5 of the 1997 NBA Finals.
That image was posted at 9:54 p.m. ET on Monday night. Well after the 76ers blew the league to find themselves heading back to Philadelphia down two games in the series, let's just say that social media users had some fun poking fun at the tweet.
NBA Twitter trolls 76ers for Tyrese Maxey-Michael Jordan post after blowing Game 2 vs. Knicks
Let's take a look at some of the responses to the post.
The 76ers aren't having the best of times currently.
The post by the 76ers official Twitter (or X) account looked to be one that would age tremendously. After all, Maxey made a 28-foot three-point shot to put the team up 100-96 to seemingly clinch the victory. Yet, it all came crashing down, thanks in part to a three-pointer by Jalen Brunson, leading to the eventual game-winning shot by Donte DiVincenzo from behind the arc.
Even with the loss, it was an incredible outing by Maxey that shouldn't be taken away from him. But now, the 76ers' focus is to get back in the series and avoid being sent home early.
Game 3 tips off on Thursday, Apr. 25, at 7:30 p.m. ET on TNT.