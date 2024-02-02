A.J. Brown trade rumors: Are the Eagles really thinking of trading star WR?
By Scott Rogust
The Philadelphia Eagles had quite the fall from grace this season. They started the year with a 10-1 record but went into a steep slump, which saw them win one game in their final six contests. As a result, they lost out on the NFC East championship and were decisively beaten by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the Wild Card Round.
Head coach Nick Sirianni was retained but overhauled his coaching staff with the additions of Kellen Moore and Vic Fangio as offensive and defensive coordinators, respectively. But one has to wonder what the roster will look like heading into the 2024 season.
Wide receiver A.J. Brown is a superstar for the team on offense and looked to be in the running for NFL MVP early on. But Brown had been under the spotlight for not speaking with reporters after the game or for scrubbing his social media profiles of any mentions of the Eagles. What did that result in? Rumors on Twitter about a potential trade which came out of nowhere.
Are A.J. Brown trade rumors legitimate?
KOA Colorado NFL insider Benjamin Allbright spoke with an Eagles team source about the trade rumors surrounding Brown. That source told Allbright, "We're not trading A.J. Brown. We haven't looked inti it, we haven't discussed it. We are not trading him. You can print that."
As mentioned earlier, the rumors seemingly came out of nowhere. But this week, Brown didn't do much to exactly deny them during an appearance on FanDuel TV's Up and Adams.
“I don’t know. Maybe they know something I don’t know,” Brown said, h/t the New York Post. “I kinda been through this before. I’m a vet. I’ll remain quiet. If something happens I’ll be waiting by the phone and if not, I’ll be right here.”
The Eagles made the leap into Super Bowl contenders when they acquired Brown from the Tennessee Titans during the first night of the 2022 NFL Draft. In his first year, Brown recorded 8 receptions for 1,496 yards and 11 touchdowns on 145 targets in 17 regular season games. In Philadelphia's three playoff games, Brown caught 13-of-22 targets for 146 yards and a touchdown.
This season, Brown caught 106 passes for 1,456 yards and seven touchdowns on 158 targets in 17 games. However, Brown suffered a knee injury in their season finale against the New York Giants, which forced him to miss the team's Wild Card Round game against the Buccaneers.
Brown is entering the second year of his four-year, $100 million deal with the Eagles and carries a dead cap hit of over $42 million, which would provide no cap relief for the team regardless, per Spotrac.
As if the contract details weren't a sign enough, the comments from the Eagles team source via Allbright show that Brown and the Eagles will run it back for the 2024 season.