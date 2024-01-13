Everything’s Fine: Eagles star scrubs social media of Philly ahead of playoff game
Philadelphia Eagles star wide receiver A.J. Brown has removed all Eagles-related posts from his social media page as the team prepares for their upcoming playoff game.
By Lior Lampert
After starting the 2023 NFL season with a 10-1 record, it has been tough sledding for the Philadelphia Eagles. Since then, the Eagles have lost five of their last six games, surrendering their spot atop the NFC playoff picture as well as the NFC East divisional title.
As a result, tensions have begun to escalate in the locker room, with star wide receiver A.J. Brown recently scrubbing his social media page clean of any Eagles-related posts.
Is A.J. Brown unhappy with the Eagles?
Slightly over a week after Brown broke his media silence to vocalize that he is not upset with the Eagles coaching staff, the 2023 All-Pro Second Team wide receiver created headlines again today by deleting his X (formerly known as Twitter) account. Now, questions are resurfacing about Brown’s potential frustration with the Eagles.
We have seen this from Brown before. When he was in contract negotiations with the Tennessee Titans, he erased “Tennessee” from his X (Twitter) bio. Shortly after, he was traded to the Eagles to pair up with one of his best friends and quarterback, Jalen Hurts. However, it seems as though the bromance between the two has begun to sour during the Eagles’ struggles this season.
Whatever is going on between Brown, Hurts, and the Eagles, the team needs to get on the same page and move past any potential distractions as they prepare to travel to Raymond James Stadium to face the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on ESPN’s Monday Night Football as part of the NFL’s Super Wildcard Weekend.
Not to mention, Brown has yet to practice this week after suffering a knee injury during the Eagles Week 18 loss against the New York Giants. His ability to hit the practice field and return to action before Monday night’s game is crucial if the Eagles want to advance to the NFC Divisional Round. If not, Brown’s frustrations may only heighten after a disappointing finish to the 2023 season.
Despite the turbulence, it is important to note that Brown is in the second season of a four-year, $100 million contract extension he signed with the Eagles shortly after being traded in 2022.