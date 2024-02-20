Aaron Judge hints that Yankees aren't remotely done in MLB free agency
The New York Yankees have been busy this offseason, but could more activity be on the way? Aaron Judge thinks it's a possibility.
By Curt Bishop
The New York Yankees are fresh off a disappointing finish to the 2023 season.
Last year, the Bronx Bombers won only 82 games and missed the postseason.
But their offseason has been a busy one. They improved their lineup with the additions of Juan Soto, Trent Grisham, and Alex Verdugo and added Marcus Stroman to their rotation.
With several top free agents still available, it's always possible that another move could be on the way. The Yankees certainly have the financial flexibility to get something done.
On top of that, Aaron Judge doesn't think the Yankees are quite done. On Tuesday, he hinted that the New York could still be looking to add a piece or two.
Aaron Judge hints at more moves coming for Yankees
With several free agents still available, the Yankees may not be done.
Judge certainly seems to believe there could be more moves made.
The Yankees' most obvious need is in the starting rotation. They already have reigning Cy Young Gerrit Cole and are hoping for a bounce-back season from Carlos Rodon. Nestor Cortes is also returning.
But Blake Snell could be a potential fit for the Yankees, though under the right conditions. Mark Feinsand noted on Monday that New York had an offer on the table for the two-time Cy Young.
Cody Bellinger, Matt Chapman, and former Yankee Jordan Montgomery are also still available.
Montgomery would give them another proven starter for their rotation, while Bellinger and Chapman would further bolster the offense.
Until more activity takes place however, all we can do is speculate.
The Yankees may ultimately be done making moves, but Judge seems to think that there's a chance more could be done.
Yankees fans will certainly be hoping that Judge is right, and more pieces are added to a roster that should keep the team in the mix for an AL East title.