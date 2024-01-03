Aaron Rodgers shot at Jimmy Kimmel could backfire in spectacular fashion
Aaron Rodgers made an outlandish statement about Jimmy Kimmel this week on the Pat McAfee show. Kimmel wasn't happy and warned of legal action.
By Mark Powell
Aaron Rodgers weekly appearance on the Pat McAfee show went off the rails a bit on Tuesday as he hinted late-night talkshow host Jimmy Kimmel may have some connection to Jeffrey Epstein.
“There’s a lot of people, including Jimmy Kimmel, really hoping that doesn’t come out,” Rodgers said.
That is one heck of a statement to make without much published evidence to back it up. Rodgers' unfiltered interviews with McAfee have proven useful at times, specifically as it pertains to his future in the NFL or really anything about football. Where Rodgers becomes a problem is when he begins discussing politics, the COVID-19 pandemic, or in this case the Epstein client list.
Kimmel responded to Rodgers in short order, and even hinted at legal action should the Jets QB press further:
"Dear A*****e: for the record, I’ve not met, flown with, visited, or had any contact whatsoever with Epstein, nor will you find my name on any ‘list’ other than the clearly-phony nonsense that soft-brained wackos like yourself can’t seem to distinguish from reality. Your reckless words put my family in danger. Keep it up and we will debate the facts further in court," Kimmel wrote on X.
Fight between Jimmy Kimmel and Aaron Rodgers, explained
The feud between Kimmel and Rodgers is not new. Back in March, Rodgers made the same assertion. Kimmel responded by making fun of Rodgers on his show.
There are clear issues here. First, Rodgers needs to tread lightly or risk getting sued for defamation, especially considering the Epstein client list hasn't been published yet. Second, ESPN and ABC are owned by the same parent company. Any conflict between prominent characters on those shows would be met with a stern hand.
Rodgers has long gotten away with outlandish statements that have little basis in reality. While I have no clue if what he says about Kimmel is true, I do know he ought to wait until he's sure or has concrete proof.