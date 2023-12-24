NFL Rumors: Aaron Rodgers looking to build New York Packers for 2024
After an injury sidelined him for the entire season in 2023, Aaron Rodgers is hoping to help the New York Jets build a contender by bringing even more former Green Bay Packers to town.
The dreams of the New York Jets' push for Super Bowl contention in 2023 ended after just four plays when Aaron Rodgers tore his Achilles tendon in Week 1. Things have been disastrous for the Jets since then as the team enters Week 16 at 5-9, officially eliminated from playoff contention despite Rodgers' furious efforts to come back in record time if they were still alive.
Rodgers is no longer going to play this season but he has his eyes on trying to build a winner in New York. After announcing he plans to spend at least the next two years in New York on The Pac McAfee Show this week, Rodgers is now planning to recruit some old friends to help him bring a title to Broadway.
NFL Rumors: Aaron Rodgers wants to build the New York Packers
The Jets are reportedly going to embrace Rodgers' ability to recruit new teammates and he has his eye on some former Packers' teammates, ESPN's Rich Cimini reports. The most obvious target is Las Vegas Raiders' wide receiver Davante Adams, who was his No. 1 target for years with the Packers.
Adams is under contract through 2024 and will require the Jets to trade for him, but landing Adams would give New York an elite tandem of pass catchers by pairing him with Garrett Wilson. Green Bay's cap casualties could also be of interest to the Jets as the Packers may part ways with left tackle David Bakhtiari, who has had five knee surgeries since 2020 but is an elite tackle when healthy.
The Jets' glaring needs along the offensive line could lead them to tackle Bakhtiari to play one tackle spot and guard Jon Runyan to play up front. Aaron Jones could be a cap casualty that New York could pursue to upgrade their backfield behind Breece Hall while A.J. Dillon, who has been the Packers' No. 2 running back behind Jones since he was drafted, could also fit this bill.
It is fair to point out that the strategy of bringing in Rodgers' friends didn't work well in 2023 as the Jets got minimal production from Randall Cobb, Allen Lazard, Billy Turner and Dalvin Cook, who Rodgers recruited in training camp. All but Lazard figure to be gone after this season, although the talent level of the players Cimini discusses in his report are higher than the previous collection of former Packers New York brought in.
Woody Johnson confirms the Jets' power structure won't change
Another area of influence Rodgers has over the Jets is in their power structure, which owner Woody Johnson confirmed today will remain intact for 2024, Brian Costello of the New York Post reports. Johnson explained his choice by saying the following:
"My decision is to keep them. I think we’ve had some very positive moves. The culture of the team is a lot better. The defense is better. The offense needs a few pieces."
The Jets owner went on to elaborate that the team was a quarterback away from contending and that they lost their quarterback after four plays, leading him to view 2023 as a mulligan for a coaching staff and front office that Rodgers believes in. Rodgers reiterated his backing for GM Joe Douglas and head coach Robert Saleh, along with embattled offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett, during his appearance on Pat McAfee's show this week and Rodgers' words carry strong weight with the organization.
Even though the results surrounding the Jets have gotten ugly as the year progressed, the Jets really have little choice but to keep Rodgers happy given the immense financial and draft capital investment they made in him. 2024 figures to be another win-or-bust year for New York and Rodgers will have significant influence on how the team is constructed around him.