Adam Wainwright signs off on Cardinals free agent shopping spree
The St. Louis Cardinals jumped the market by signing three free agent starting pitchers before the Winter Meetings. Their signings got a stamp of approval from a franchise legend.
By Curt Bishop
On Monday, the St. Louis Cardinals completed an important offseason task when they signed right-hander and American League Cy Young runner up Sonny Gray to a three-year, $75 million deal.
Gray is the third starter the Cardinals have signed in less than a week, and St. Louis' rotation for 2024 appears to be set, with the 34-year-old assuming the role of ace for the 11-time World Series champions.
During his introductory press conference, Gray revealed that he had spoken to the recently retired Adam Wainwright to learn more about what it was like to play in St. Louis. True to form, Wainwright gave St. Louis rave reviews.
Hours later, the two-time World Series champion and three-time All-Star took to Twitter to discuss the signings the Cardinals had made and gave a stamp of approval, saying nothing but great things about the team's new pitchers.
Adam Wainwright signs off on Cards additions
Clearly, Wainwright believes the Cardinals have done well this offseason in terms of identifying their needs and filling them.
Prior to signing Gray, St. Louis had brought back former Cardinal and 2011 World Series champion Lance Lynn, who was a teammate of Wainwright's. St. Louis also added Kyle Gibson.
While Gibson and Lynn aren't aces, they should be able to eat innings for the Cardinals in 2024 as they try to bounce back from a 91-loss season.
Wainwright can certainly attest to what it's like to have solid veterans around a club, having been an influential voice in the Cardinals clubhouse for several years. He also had a chance to play with influential veterans such as Albert Pujols, Scott Rolen, Jim Edmonds, Yadier Molina, Chris Carpenter, Jason Isringhausen, and others during his time in St. Louis.
Wainwright knows both Lynn and Gibson very well and can also attest to their competitive spirit.
With the rotation set, the Cardinals now will have to look at improving the bullpen. But signing three starters is a solid step in the right direction.
And what better way to ring in the new season with a new team than to receive a stamp of approval from a Cardinals legend?