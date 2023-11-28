Cardinals legend helped St. Louis pull off Sonny Gray deal in major way
Sonny Gray reached out to a St. Louis Cardinals legend before signing with the franchise.
The St. Louis Cardinals took a major ace off the market Monday afternoon, signing Sonny Gray to a three-year, $75 million contract. The 34-year-old finished second in American League Cy Young voting last season with the Minnesota Twins, posting a 2.79 ERA and 1.147 WHIP with a league-best 2.83 FIP.
Gray will immediately assume the No. 1 mantle in St. Louis' rotation, joining a group that recently added veteran Lance Lynn to the mix. He probably won't single-handedly lift the Cards back to the postseason, but Gray is one of the best arms in baseball and he will demand respect on the mound.
There is a natural appeal to playing at historic Busch Stadium, a notoriously pitcher-friendly ballpark. But, the Cardinals were 20 games below .500 last season, falling well short of expectations and engaging in a fire sale at the trade deadline — one that sent starters Jordan Montgomery and Jack Flaherty to new teams.
So, why St. Louis? Gray was rumored to have several suitors, including the 104-win Atlanta Braves.
Well, it would appear that Gray had a little angel whispering in his ear...
According to MLB insider Bob Nightengale, Gray reached out to recent retiree Adam Wainwright to inquire about playing in St. Louis. He apparently received rave reviews. Waino might be a smidge biased, but the man spent 18 years with the Cardinals. If anyone can speak to the integrity of the organization and the character of the city, it's him.
Adam Wainwright helped bring Sonny Gray to Cardinals with free agency pitch
Waino ended his MLB career with 200 wins and 128 losses, posting a 3.53 ERA and striking out 2,202 batters in almost two decades with the Cards. He finished on a high note a few months ago, his hat held high to the crowd as St. Louis fans embraced one of their own for the final time.
That's the kind of image that might stick with a pitcher who is deciding which franchise — and which fanbase — to play for. The Cardinals have a lot of work left to improve upon last season's outcome, but Gray finished the 2023 campaign with a Pitching Run Value of 36, according to Baseball Savant. That lands in the MLB's 99th percentile. He is an elite arm, geared toward ground balls and soft hits. He's perfect for Busch.
As Wainwright transitions from player to ambassador, it would appear the Cardinals have a serious ace up their sleeve when it comes to free agency pitches.