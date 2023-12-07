AL East Power Rankings after Yankees land Juan Soto and more
The New York Yankees have landed Juan Soto in a deal with the San Diego Padres, shaking up the AL East. Below, we rank the five teams in the division from worst to best.
By Curt Bishop
1. Toronto Blue Jays
As of now, the Toronto Blue Jays are the best team in the division from top to bottom.
Not all of their offseason priorities have quite been checked off the list, but they have the most talented roster at the moment.
Their starting rotation features Kevin Gausman, Jose Berrios, and Chris Bassitt. Alek Manoah is also a candidate to bounce back to his old form after a dreadful 2023 season.
Toronto has a strong bullpen as well, featuring names such as Erik Swanson, Yimi Garcia, Chad Green, and closer Jordan Romano.
A lineup that already consists of Vladimir Guerrero Jr, Bo Bichette, George Springer, Danny Jansen, and Alejandro Kirk could potentially get even better if Shohei Ohtani chooses to sign in Toronto, which is very possible according to Shi Davidi of SportsNet.
Toronto fell short in the Wild Card Series against the Minnesota Twins this past October, but they have a roster than can compete for not only a division title, but a World Series title as well.
Expect the Blue Jays to be considered heavy favorites if they ultimately are able to land Ohtani in free agency. Reports from Jon Morosi indicate his decision is coming soon.